Liga II roundup: Tondela edge closer to return to the big time; Alverca still in the promotion hunt

30 April 2025

The exciting end of the Primeira Liga has been stealing the show from the most competitive championship in Portugal. But, as per usual, the excitement is still going on in the Segunda Liga.

With only three games left to play, there are still things to be sorted out, specifically as regards the promotion and relegation battles. Leaders Tondela look well-placed for promotion be still need points to confirm it, while at the bottom nobody is doomed to the drop yet.

The promotion battle

There are now “only” five teams that can still dream about promotion this season: Torreense, currently in 5th place, Chaves in 4th, Alverca in 3rd, Vizela in 2nd and Tondela, the almost undisputed leaders of the championship.

It is almost certain that the “Beirões” are going to clinch a promotion, as only a complete tragedy of losing the final three matches would sentence them to staying in the second tier.

However, things are not as simple for Alverca and Vizela. Alverca managed to win a huge game this weekend against their direct opponents in the battle for promotion, Chaves. The “Ribatejanos” played worse than the “Transmontanos”, but their conversion of opportunities was on point last Tuesday. The result opened a 4-point difference between Alverca and Chaves.

GD Chaves 0-2 FC Alverca highlights

Torreense, however, seem to be losing every chance they have to get past Chaves and be within reach of the promotion spots. It was another draw for Torreense on Saturday, losing their advantage over Marítimo twice. If you want to get promoted, you cannot let those points slip through your hands.

The relegation battle

Before the big power outage that affected the Iberian Peninsula, FC Porto B saw the light. A bright light instead of the red light of the relegation spots. A 1-0 victory against Feirense meant that after 31 games, the “Dragões” are officially out of the relegation zone.

This means that the historical Paços de Ferreira is on the verge of getting relegated. The team from the furniture capital of Portugal are sitting currently in 16th place, which does not guarantee that they stay up next season. If they stay in that position they will be in a promotion/relegation playoff.

Paços are now fighting directly with FC Porto B and Oliveirense, a team that has been surprisingly good in the second half of the season. This week, the “Reds” won against Académico de Viseu, which means that they have only lost against top half teams during the second half of this season. They are now only two points short of the playoff relegation spot occupied by Paços.

Let the hunger games begin.

Player of the Week

I could’ve picked Alarcon from FC Porto B, who probably deserves the prize. But given the circumstances, I feel that Antunes deserves it even more.

Yes, Paços lost this week. But Antunes lost his father as well. What kind of love do you have to have to go up the stairs that go from the locker room to the pitch after such a loss? What kind of strength do you have to have to score from the penalty spot at such a critical time for your club, as you also deal with the pain of losing your father?

Antunes, you have nothing to prove, your career speaks for itself. But that day, you gave everything for Paços, and the fans as well as the club, gave everything for you.

By José Ricardo Leite