Porto beat Moreirense 3-1 to take back third place in the Primeira Liga

02 May 2025

Porto got back to winning ways in the Primeira Liga after earning a hard fought 3-1 victory over Moreirense at Estádio do Dragão.

Maranhão put the visitors ahead in the 31st minute, Francisco Moura equalising before half-time when he headed Fábio Vieira’s cross into the net.

The Dragons stepped up the pressure after the break and took the lead through Samu Aghehowa's 70th minute penalty.

The striker sealed the deal nine minutes later when he and Rodrigo Mora took advantage of some ridiculous new age defending.

Porto temporarily take back third spot in the Primeira Liga with Braga yet to host Santa Clara.

Porto 3-1 Moreirense

Chances were hard to come by at Estádio do Dragão, Rodrigo Mora going close in the 30th minute when his shot hit the woodwork. Porto found themselves behind less than 60 second later.

Moreirense carved up the Dragons from the resulting goal kick, Alanzinho sending Maranhão into the box where he stepped inside Nehuén Pérez and placed the ball past Cláudio Ramos.

Porto equalised before the break when Fábio Vieira cross to the back post was met by Francisco Moura who headed the ball past Caio Secco.

The Dragons’ defence was caught asleep again when Dinis Pinto’s cross fell perfectly for Godfried Frimpong, the left-back looking certain to score but unable to beat Ramos who made a sharp save.

Porto piled on the pressure and took the lead in the 70th minute. João Mário's cross hit Maracás arm from close range and referee Gustavo Correia showed no hesitation in awarding a penalty, Samu Aghehowa stepping up and drilling the ball into the bottom corner.

The Spanish striker scored again nine minutes later after Pedro Santos and Pinto decided to stop playing and admire Rodrigo Mora. The 17-year-old got the ball to Samu who took a touch and slammed it past Secco.

Porto cruised to the finish line to complete another unconvincing performance in an increasingly forgettable season. The lack of enthusiasm inside Estádio do Dragão may have hit record levels with casual supporters and even the Super Dragões abandoning their team and turning their attentions to summer holidays in the Algarve.

Porto 3-1 Moreirense highlights