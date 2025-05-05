Diaby’s 89th-minute winner gives Boavista memorable victory against AVS to move out of the relegation zone

AVS 1-2 Boavista

The great escape remains on the cards for a Boavista side that seemed to be spiraling down to the second division just last month. In a vital six-pointer that would have significant implications on the Primeira Liga’s relegation battle, Stuart Baxter inspired a historic win, coming back from a goal down to edge a 2-1 victory against AVS at the Estádio do CD das Aves on Monday.

Boavista winger Abdoulay Diaby was the hero on the night for the visitors, with his 89th-minute goal the difference between the two sides in a closely contested match that could have gone either way. In the end, the Panthers showed a lot of spirit to fight back from a goal down to ensure a 2-1 victory and take home a critical three points. Boavista are now level on points with AVS and Farense in the standings and the win sees them move into poll position for the relegation playoff spot with just two games remaining in the season.

Every game from now until the end of the season will be seen as a cup final for Boavista, AVS, and Farense, with only one of these clubs able to secure the coveted relegation playoff spot.

Cagey and tense opening half

As expected, it was a cagey and cautious start to the match with both teams feeling out their opponents over the first 15 minutes. AVS controlled the majority of the possession and Boavista maintained their shape.

As the game went on Baxter’s side pushed forward, earning a corner in the 16th minute after a cross into the box was cleared. However, it was Aves that managed the first real chance of the match when the ball fell to John Mercado's feet in the box in the 18th minute. The Ecuadorian striker rocketed his shot over the post, but it was an early warning to the Panthers. The home side looked the more likely to score with another great opportunity falling to Nenê in the 22nd minute. Boavista keeper Tomas Vaclík was forced to make a fantastic reflex save in the 29th minute from Cristian Devenish's header to keep the score at 0-0.

As the game opened up, Boavista had their chances too but were unable to find that final pass to unlock AVS’ defence.

Nenê opens the scoring in flowing second half

At this stage of the match, it didn’t take Arrigo Sacchi to figure out that Boavista had to push men forward. Baxter made sure his side came into the second half with a more direct approach. They earned a corner within a couple of minutes of the restart and Marco van Ginkel headed just wide five minutes later.

In the 62nd minute, the visitors suffered an agonising blow when Brazilian striker Nenê connected with a free kick from Lucas Piazón to head in the opening goal from just outside the six-yard box.

Boavista battle back with goal from captain Pérez

Boavista was down, but not out. There was plenty of time remaining and Os Axadrezados continued to push up in search of an equaliser. It was their veteran captain Sebastián Pérez, who was finally able to break through, taking a gamble with a long-range shot that powered its way past Guillermo Ochoa.

The goal seemed to swing the momentum in Boavista’s favor, with the home crowd left stunned.

Diaby’s winner sparks wild celebrations from Boavista supporters

A draw would have suited AVS and as the game entered the finals stretch, it appeared as if Aves had done enough to secure a point. Baxter stuck with the majority of his starting 11, with only van Ginkel coming off in the 84th minute for Gboly Ariyibi. That decision seemed to pay off for the British manager when Róbert Bozenik (who had been relatively quiet until that point) freed Diaby with a smart pass. Diaby found himself charging into the box and with the goalkeeper and defender closing in, unleashed a low shot that found its way into the bottom corner.

The goals sparked wild scenes at the Estádio do CD das Aves, with Boavista players and fans experiencing a high that the club has struggled to capture at any point of the campaign. It could turn out to be a historic goal for a Boavista side that has now taken nine points from their last five matches to climb their way out of the relegation zone.

AVS 1-2 Boavista highlights

Lineups:

AFS: Guillermo Ochoa, Cristian Devenish (Aderllan Santos, 78), Baptiste Roux, Eric Veiga (Kiki Afonso, 74), Fernando Fonseca, Gustavo Assunção, Jaume Grau, Lucas Piazón (Gustavo Mendonça, 74), John Mercado, Nenê (Zé Luís, 74), Babatunde Akinsola (Vasco Lopes, 73)

Boavista: Tomas Vaclík, Osman Kakay, Sidoine Fogning, Rodrigo Abascal, Filipe Ferreira (Ibrahima Camará, 90), Marco van Ginkel (Gboly Ariyibi, 84), Sebastián Pérez, Salvador Agra (Steven Vitória, 90), Joel Silva, Abdoulay Diaby, Róbert Bozenik

Goals:

[1-0] Nenê, 62’

[1-1] Sebastián Pérez, 67’

[1-2] Abdoulay Diaby, 89’

By Sahir Bhojwani