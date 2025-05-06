Portuguese title race: the scene is set for the mother of all Lisbon derbies

A gripping title race in Portugal comes to a thrilling crescendo next weekend. The Portuguese capital is sure to come to a standstill when Lisbon rivals Benfica and Sporting go head-to-head in the penultimate match of the 2024/25 Primeira Liga season at the Estádio da Luz.

By the time the referee blows the final whistle at around 8pm on Saturday evening, Sporting could have retained their crown, Benfica could be anointed championship winners, or the tension could be prolonged until the final day of the season.

PortuGOAL will provide a detailed preview ahead of the fixture dubbed “the eternal derby” later this week, but for now let us simply map out the scenarios.

Two matches remain. If the title is not decided this weekend, it goes to the final round of matches, when the games will be played simultaneously and neither Eagles nor Lions will have an easy task to clinch top spot. Benfica’s final match is away at Braga, while Sporting host Vitória in matchday 34.

The permutations

Sporting will be champions if:

they win the derby by any scoreline

they draw the derby, and equal (or better) the points Benfica gain on the last day

they lose the derby by one goal, and the following week Benfica lose against Braga and Sporting beat Vitória

Benfica will be champions if:

they win the derby by a two-goal margin or more

they win the derby by one goal and avoid defeat against Braga

they draw the derby, and the following week they gain more points than Sporting

In the backdrop of the above scenarios, one important historical fact is worth bearing in mind. In the 90-year history of Portugal’s top flight, the team that has been top of pile going into the final game of the season has always lifted the crown. In other words, the lead has never swapped hands on the last matchday.

Hence, whoever comes out of Saturday’s encounter leading the table will be hugely favoured to win the league. It is just one more reason why many local pundits are proclaiming the game to be one of the most important Lisbon derbies in the entire history of the fixture.

Stay tuned for all the buildup.

by Tom Kundert

