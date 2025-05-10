Featured

Sporting in the box seat for title victory after 1-1 draw at Benfica

10 May 2025

It’s going down to the wire. The 2024/25 Portuguese championship will be decided on the last matchday of the season after Benfica and Sporting played out an intense Lisbon derby that ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Lions got off to the perfect start when Francisco Trincão scored after just four minutes with a terrific first-time shot from the top of the box to finish off a flowing move.

Sporting looked composed until midway through the first half when the hosts, urged on by the vast majority of the huge crowd, began to apply incessant pressure, Rui Silva saving miraculously when Aktürkoglu seemed certain to score.

The second half was one-way traffic but it needed a moment of magic from Pavlidis to breach the Sporting defence, the Greek striker’s brilliant dribble setting up the equaliser for Aktürkoglu.

Pavlidis hit the post but Sporting survived the late onslaught. To retain the title, Rui Borges’ team must match the points in their last home game against Vitória that Benfica get away at Braga. Tom Kundert reports from the Estádio da Luz.

Di María recalled

There were no surprises in the starting lineups, Ángel Di María recalled to the Benfica XI after his recent injury and a magnificent atmosphere greeted the players as they walked out of the tunnel at a sunny Estádio da Luz. Benfica’s fans were in full voice as they hoped to witness a win that would make them champions tonight (if by two goals or more) or within touching distance of the title in the case of a one-goal triumph.

Incredible atmosphere at the Estádio da Luz. If Benfica don't win the league today it won't be because of lack of support. pic.twitter.com/iFNPt4q5gY — Tom Kundert (@PortuGoal1) May 10, 2025

For Sporting, any victory would see them retain their championship crown at the home of their city rivals, and a draw would put them in a strong position, staying top of the table going into the last matchday.

Trincão strikes

And the visitors got off to a perfect start. Pote fed Viktor Gyökeres on the left flank, the Swede advancing, cutting into the box and laying off the ball for Trincão who swept a low left-footer into the net on the run from 18 yards out.

Viktor Gyökeres, here with Florentino Luís in hot pursuit, provided the assist for Trincão to open the scoring. Photo: Arlindo Homem ©



Benfica responded immediately, Di María firing a spectacular long-range shot just over the bar.

Sporting were looking the more composed team, calmly retaining possession for spells, Trincão and the lively Maxi Araújo having efforts at goal but without troubling Trubin.

Penalty claims

There were penalty claims in both areas, Pedro Gonçalves going down under a challenge from Otamendi, then Otamendi himself furiously remonstrating with the referee after he felt he was pushed over in the box by Debast at a corner. In both cases the official waved play on and there was no VAR intervention.

The loud penalty shout animated the home fans and Benfica began to push Sporting further and further back into their own half. On 28 minutes the hosts seemed certain to score as a feverish period of pressure led to a chance for Aktürkoglu in the box. The Turk seemed to have rounded Sporting goalkeeper Rui Silva, but with the massive crowd about to celebrate, the prone Silva somehow swatted the ball away with his left hand.

Sporting were not out of the woods yet as Benfica recycled the ball, a cross into the box falling at Di María’s feet who shot just over the bar.

At this stage Benfica were threatening to overwhelm Sporting but the visitors weathered the storm and created danger of their own as Gyökeres forced his way into a shooting position, Trubin saving his shot. Pote latched onto the rebound and fired into the net but the referee whistled for a foul by Gyökeres on António Silva.

Tomás Araújo and Pedro Gonçalves in action in a Lisbon derby that had huge implications on the title race. Photo: Arlindo Homem ©



Four first-half standouts

In what had become an intense midfield battle, it perhaps was not surprising that the two defensive midfielders Florentino Luís and Morten Hjulmand were impressing in the thick of the action, with Benfica’s Álvaro Carreras again contributing vibrantly to his team’s attacks and Sporting’s Maxi Araújo continuing his fine form.

Bruno Lage made a change at the break, taking off Di María and bringing on Andreas Schjelderup. In what is probably Di María’s last game at the Luz, the Argentine World Cup winner was not able to do what he has done so often for the Eagles – be the difference maker.

Sporting defender Eduardo Quaresma attempts to close down Benfica’s Kerem Arktürkoglu. Photo: Arlindo Homem ©



The hosts were now in all-out attack mode, the game turning into Benfica attack versus Sporting defence. Kökçü, Aktürkoglu (twice), and Pavlidis all had shots in the first ten minutes of the second half, and goalkeeper Rui Silva was shown a yellow card for time-wasting.

Borges made a switch shortly before the hour mark, bringing on Hidemasa Morita for Zeno Debast.

Twinkle-toes Pavlidis

Soon afterwards Benfica were level. Aktürkoglu bundled the ball into the net from close range but the goal was all about one man, Pavlidis showing exceptional footwork to dribble past a series of challenges in the box before crossing. The crowd went wild and Benfica’s players quickly retrieved the ball and set about their quest of finding the winner.

And it was that man Pavlidis who was so close to scoring it in the 77th minute. Substitute Belotti went on a dangerous run on the right and crossed low for the Greek forward whose shot beat Rui Silva but bounced out of play after hitting the post.

Fantastic skill by Vangelis Pavlidis set up Benfica’s equaliser and the Greek striker then hit the post. Photo: Arlindo Homem ©



Sporting had managed to calm the Benfica storm somewhat, and were further boosted by a triple substitution, Matheus Reis, Jeremiah St. Juste and Conrad Harder coming on for the exhausted Araújo, Quaresma and Trincão.

St. Juste especially solidified Sporting’s back line, the speedy Dutch defender making a series of important interceptions.

Opportunities dry up

Chances were now at a premium, Gyökeres trying his luck from distance but not troubling Trubin and Schjelderup unable to take advantage of a deflected looping ball deep in Sporting’s box.

When the referee blew the final whistle after seven minutes of stoppage time it was Sporting’s players and fans who were celebrating.

Benfica 1-1 Sporting highlights

Benfica: Anatoliy Trubin, Nicolás Otamendi, António Silva, Tomás Araújo (Andrea Belotti, 71’), Álvaro Carreras (Bruma, 83’), Florentino Luís, Fredrik Aursnes, Orkun Kökçü, Ángel Di María (Andreas Schjelderup, 46’), Vangelis Pavlidis (Arthur Cabral, 90+1’), Kerem Aktürkoglu (Samuel Dahl, 83’)

Sporting: Rui Silva, Eduardo Quaresma (Jeremiah St. Juste, 82’), Zeno Debast (Hidemasa Morita, 58’), Ousmane Diomande, Gonçalo Inácio, Geny Catamo, Maxi Araújo (Matheus Reis, 82’), Morten Hjulmand, Francisco Trincão (Conrad Harder, 82’), Viktor Gyökeres, Pedro Gonçalves (Geovany Quenda, 71’)

Goals:

[0-1] Francisco Trincão, 4’

[1-1] Kerem Aktürkoglu, 63’