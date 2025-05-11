Rodrigo Mora man of the match as Porto beat Boavista 2-1 in the Invicta derby

Porto practically guaranteed third spot in the Primeira Liga after beating Boavista 2-1 at Estádio do Bessa Século XXI.

Rodrigo Mora produced another one for the highlights reel in the 20th minute when he curled another peach into the top corner.

The Dragons doubled the advantage five minutes later when Iván Marcano deflected Nehuén Pérez’s shot past Tomás Vaclík.

Boavista reduced the deficit in the 34th minute following an unusual penalty, Miguel Reisinho beating Diogo Costa from the spot.

Nehuén Pérez was sent off in the 82nd minute but Porto held on, Boavista remaining rock bottom with one match remaining.

Boavista 1-2 Porto

Porto were gifted two chances early on, Samu Aghehowa shooting into the side netting and Fábio Vieira firing straight at Tomás Vaclík.

The Dragons' persistence paid off in the 20th minute after another golazo from wonderkid Rodrigo Mora. In a week where he celebrated his 18th birthday and a new contact, he left Osman Kakay on the ground before sending another sweet strike into the top corner.

Boavista failed to clear a corner five minutes later, a clever effort from Nehuén Pérez hitting Iván Marcano’s head and leaving Vaclík flat footed.

The Panthers got back into the game in the 34th minute after being awarded a bizarre penalty. Zé Pedro’s clearance struck Pérez’s outstretched arm, Miguel Reisinho stepping up and sending Diogo Costa the wrong way.

Samu saw two shots saved after the break and Vieira volleyed narrowly wide, but Boavista wouldn’t go away and threatened in the 81st minute when Reisinho was unable to produce enough power to trouble Costa.

Nehuén Pérez was sent off for a second booking less than 60 seconds later, Boavista’s best chance to equalise coming in added time when Róbert Boženík headed straight at Costa.

Boavista 1-2 Porto highlights