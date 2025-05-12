Which Sporting CP players could be moving this summer?

Sporting CP are renowned for developing young players and selling them on to some of the biggest-hitters in European football. Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Nuno Mendes are among a plethora of talented stars Sporting have sold since the turn of the century.

The Portuguese giants will likely be targeted again this summer, with clubs across Europe eyeing several members of the current squad. With that in mind, read on we look at which Sporting players could be moving this summer, starting with one who looks destined for the Premier League.

Viktor Gyökeres

Viktor Gyökeres has become one of the hottest properties in Europe after scoring 95 goals in 100 appearances for Sporting in all competitions.

The 26-year-old has been strongly linked with Manchester United, who desperately need a prolific striker to boost their attacking output.

According to Sports View, Gyökeres could be tempted to reunite with manager Ruben Amorim if the Red Devils qualify for the Champions League.

Amorim played a major role in the striker’s improvement during his time as Sporting boss and would reportedly relish the opportunity to work with him again.

His tally of 38 goals in 32 league games this season makes him an attractive proposition for a team which has collectively netted just 42 goals in 35 Premier League matches.

However, it is worth noting that Darwin Nuñéz was equally prolific during his final season with Benfica, but has failed to reach the same level with Liverpool.

While Gyökeres was previously a standout performer for Coventry City in the Championship, he did not look like the type of player who would flourish in the English top flight.

Francisco Trincão

Francisco Trincão has sparkled since joining Sporting from Barcelona and looks ready to test himself in one of the top leagues in Europe again.

He can play on either wing or as a second striker, but is most effective on the right flank. This makes him an ideal fit for Arsenal, who need to boost their attacking options.

Bukayo Saka is the undisputed first choice on the right side of the attack, but currently has no genuine competition for a place in the starting XI.

The Portuguese forward could take some of the workload off Saka while providing cover for the Gunners in other attacking positions.

His contract reportedly contains a £51 million release clause, but Sporting would probably be willing to do business for a lower figure.

Manchester City, Newcastle United and Juventus have also been touted as potential destinations for Trincão this summer.

However, a switch to the Gunners makes more sense given their need to add more quality to their attacking options for next season and beyond.

Ousmane Diomande

Arsenal could spend a significant portion of the summer negotiating transfer deals with Sporting if the widespread rumours are to be believed.

The Gunners have had a long-standing interest in signing defender Ousmane Diomande dating back to his time with FC Midtjylland in Denmark.

They could reignite their interest during the summer transfer window, particularly if Real Madrid decide to make a big-money move for William Saliba.

Diomande is a little rough around the edges and is prone to defensive errors, but still has time to become a more rounded centre-back.

The 21-year-old has been described as being a mix of Saliba and centre-back partner Gabriel, and could be a useful addition to Arsenal’s squad.

Newcastle are also in the market for defensive reinforcements and could be a more viable landing spot for the Ivory Coast international.

An offer in the region of £50m could be enough to get a deal done if Sporting decide to cash in on Diomande this summer.

Gonçalo Inácio

Diomande’s teammate Gonçalo Inácio could also be heading elsewhere this summer, with Manchester United among the clubs interested in signing him.

Inácio is another player who flourished under Amorim at Sporting and may relish working with his former boss in England.

The 23-year-old shares the same agent as Fernandes, which could smooth the pathway for him to move to Old Trafford this summer.

Borussia Dortmund enquired about Inácio in the winter transfer window, but the centre-back has reportedly set his sights on joining a bigger club.

Sporting are unlikely to sell Diomande and Inácio this summer, so it will be intriguing to see which way the hammer falls in terms of an outgoing.

While Amorim rates Inácio, the club may decide they have enough defensive options in their ranks and utilise their transfer budget on other areas of the squad.

The Red Devils are mindful of complying with Profit and Sustainability rules, so will need to be prudent with their expenditure this summer.

Morten Hjulmand

Morten Hjulmand is another of Amorim’s former players who has been linked with a summer move to Man United.

The Denmark international is another player who has thrived during his time with Sporting and an offer of around £45m could be enough to get a deal over the line.

The 25-year-old brings more to the table than veterans Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, but it is debatable whether a move to United will come to fruition.

Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly considering a move for Hjulmand last year and could reignite their interest this summer.

Spurs desperately need reinforcements after an underwhelming season in the Premier League and the midfielder fits the profile of player they should be looking at.

Several fringe players are expected to leave Tottenham this summer, which will free up space for more quality additions to be added to the squad.

A move to Nottingham Forest is a left-field option for the midfielder, and their hopes of signing him could be boosted if they qualify for the Champions League.