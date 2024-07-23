Featured

Young Portuguese Players to expect at the next Euros

23 July 2024

The Portuguese National Team is still licking its wounds from its disappointing showing at the 2024 Euros. The tournament represented perhaps the last chance for Cristiano Ronaldo to lead his country to another trophy. Before the tournament, Portugal was certainly considered among the favourites. Fans in all corners of the world had access to high-quality betting apps that were used to bet on Portuguese success.

Alas, things didn’t work out for Portugal. But all hope is not lost. Even if the curtain is all but closed on the international careers of Ronaldo, Pepe, and others, there is another generation of Portuguese players who will be ready to make their mark at the next Euros in 2028, if not sooner. Let’s take a look at some of the top young players in Portugal’s player pool who weren’t at the 2024 Euros but who look poised to make an impact during the 2028 Euros.

Rodrigo Gomes

All the way back in 2020, Gomes made his debut in the Primeira Liga with Braga at the age of 17. Fast forward a few years and the 21-year-old winger has graduated to the Premier League, signing with Wolverhampton earlier this summer. While he’s not yet a full Portuguese international, he’s represented his country at every youth level, so it seems like only a matter of time until he makes his senior international debut. With Gomes ready to compete in the Premier League, his upside is high if he can earn regular playing time with Wolves and prove that he can play among the best players in the world.

Francisco Conceição

Still just 21, Conceição joined the Sporting academy when he was just eight years old. He subsequently moved to Porto, teaming up with his father and coach of the Dragons Sérgio Concieção. He broke into the first team in 2021, scoring a Champions League goal for the Blue and Whites last season. In between, there was also a stint at Ajax that saw Conceição play and score in the Champions League as well. Despite his small stature, the winger has great technical abilities, drawing some comparisons to former Belgian international Eden Hazard. With plenty of big games under his belt at a young age, the sky’s the limit for Conceição.

Eduardo Quaresma

Quaresma is another young player who has been a part of Portugal’s youth international teams at just about every level. As a centre-back, it could take him a little longer to develop than some of Portugal’s other youthful players. But all of the tools are there; he’s a strong tackler who’s also intelligent, a good dribbler and a fine passer. Quaresma can also play as a defensive midfielder, giving him versatility that should increase his chances of breaking into the full national team over the next few years and featuring at the 2028 Euros.

Fábio Carvalho

A move to Liverpool in 2022 a few months before his 20th birthday definitely raised some eyebrows about Carvalho’s future. He scored a couple of goals for the Reds early in his tenure but has since been sent out on multiple loans. The youngster still has some developing to do and still hasn’t made his debut with the full national team. However, Carvalho did make the preliminary 55-man roster for the 2022 World Cup. Assuming he’s able to work his way into Liverpool’s first team at some point in the next few years, Carvalho could figure prominently into Portugal’s plans by the time the 2028 Euros roll around.