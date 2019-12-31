 

Details
Hits: 302
In Episode 27 of the Seleção podcast, host Danny Pinto looks back on the 2010s, the Seleção’s most successful decade in its history.
 
Danny also reveals the "Portugal Team of the Decade", as voted for by listeners, readers and supporters of the show and PortuGOAL.net.
 
Happy 2020 and Feliz Ano Novo to each and everyone of you. Seleção XI of the 2010s, as selected by our community. 
 
Rui Patrício (GK - Unanimous Choice)
Cédric Soares 
Pepe (CB - Unanimous Choice)
Ricardo Carvalho 
Fábio Coentrão 
Joao Moutinho (CM - Unanimous Choice)
William (CM - Unanimous Choice)
Bernardo Silva (RW - 1 vote shy of Unanimous)
Ricardo Quaresma (LW)
Nani (FW - Unanimous Choice)
Cristiano Ronaldo (FW - Unanimous Choice)
 
Manager - Fernando Santos (Unanimous Choice)
Super Sub - Saint Eder 
 
 
To listen to the podcast, click on the play button below:
 
 

Comments (1)

  2. #7343
This comment was minimized by the moderator on the site

That 11 is 100% spot on. I’m trying to find someone missing but I really can’t. I really wish we had this group all in their prime. Quaresma is always the sad story with the national team, a Porto quaresma on the opposite of Bernardo Silva would...

That 11 is 100% spot on. I’m trying to find someone missing but I really can’t. I really wish we had this group all in their prime. Quaresma is always the sad story with the national team, a Porto quaresma on the opposite of Bernardo Silva would have been incredible.

Read More
  1. Share
  2. 0
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Background
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

      

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I had problems with my knee for a month, but that has gone now and I feel good physically.”

Cristiano Ronaldo
(Portugal captain after scoring magnificent match-winning header for Juventus against Sampdoria) 
PortuGOAL pwa
At-a-glance
The Thirteenth Chapter

Partners

ZeroZero
maisfutebol.iol.pt