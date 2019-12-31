In Episode 27 of the Seleção podcast, host Danny Pinto looks back on the 2010s, the Seleção’s most successful decade in its history. In Episode 27 of the Seleção podcast, host Danny Pinto looks back on the 2010s, the Seleção’s most successful decade in its history.

Danny also reveals the "Portugal Team of the Decade", as voted for by listeners, readers and supporters of the show and PortuGOAL.net.

Happy 2020 and Feliz Ano Novo to each and everyone of you. Seleção XI of the 2010s, as selected by our community.

Rui Patrício (GK - Unanimous Choice)

Cédric Soares

Pepe (CB - Unanimous Choice)

Ricardo Carvalho

Fábio Coentrão Joao Moutinho (CM - Unanimous Choice)

William (CM - Unanimous Choice)

Bernardo Silva (RW - 1 vote shy of Unanimous)

Ricardo Quaresma (LW)

Nani (FW - Unanimous Choice)

Cristiano Ronaldo (FW - Unanimous Choice)

Manager - Fernando Santos (Unanimous Choice)

Super Sub - Saint Eder