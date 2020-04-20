 

Details
In Episode 29, host Danny Pinto discusses the current soccer world and how it has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With scenes like the one depicted in the image to the left just a distant memory for now, guest Tom Kundert of PortuGOAL.net updates us on the latest news in Portugal, while Eric Krakauer of BeIN Sports shares his thoughts on the reaction to the pandemic from other soccer leagues around the world. 

 

 

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

 

Related: Covid-19 around the world - PortuGOAL writers’ experiences

 

