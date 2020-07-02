With international football still sidelined due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Seleção Podcast turns its attention to the big story in Portuguese domestic football.

In episode 31, host Danny Pinto is joined by Alfredo Fumaças of The Benfica Podcast, to discuss crisis club Benfica.

They attempt to make sense of the resignation of manager Bruno Lage, why things have unravelled for Benfica this season, the manner in which Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira is leading the club, and who might be the next Benfica manager.

