 

Details
Hits: 88

With international football still sidelined due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Seleção Podcast turns its attention to the big story in Portuguese domestic football.

In episode 31, host Danny Pinto is joined by Alfredo Fumaças of The Benfica Podcast, to discuss crisis club Benfica. 

They attempt to make sense of the resignation of manager Bruno Lage, why things have unravelled for Benfica this season, the manner in which Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira is leading the club, and who might be the next Benfica manager. 

To listen to the podcast click on the link below.

Related: Benfica collapse edges Porto closer to the title

 

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Background
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

      

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“He is a person who is respected, who respects others, and above all he is a winner.”

Fernando Gomes
(FPF president upon announcing the contract extension of Portugal coach Fernando Santos) 
PortuGOAL pwa
At-a-glance
The Thirteenth Chapter

Partners

ZeroZero
maisfutebol.iol.pt