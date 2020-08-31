294 days later...the Seleção are back!!! In Episode 33, host Danny Pinto is joined by PortuGOAL.net Seleção correspondent, Nathan Motz, as they discuss the return of the Portuguese national team to the field of play.

They give their thoughts on the 25-man roster manager Fernando Santos has selected for Portugal’s opening two matches in defence of their Nations League title, against Croatia and Sweden, and how well the team is positioned to defend its winners’ crown in the next two competitions (Nations League and European Championship).

To listen to the lastest Seleção podcast, click on the play button below:

You can place your order of Nathan's latest project, “Iberia Chronicles: A History of Spanish and Portuguese Football” on Amazon at: https://tinyurl.com/yxp522fv

Related: Santos gives debut Portugal call-ups to Francisco Trincão and Rui Silva