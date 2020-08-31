 

Details
294 days later...the Seleção are back!!! In Episode 33, host Danny Pinto is joined by PortuGOAL.net Seleção correspondent, Nathan Motz, as they discuss the return of the Portuguese national team to the field of play. 

They give their thoughts on the 25-man roster manager Fernando Santos has selected for Portugal’s opening two matches in defence of their Nations League title, against Croatia and Sweden, and how well the team is positioned to defend its winners’ crown in the next two competitions (Nations League and European Championship). 

To listen to the lastest Seleção podcast, click on the play button below:

 

You can place your order of Nathan's latest project, “Iberia Chronicles: A History of Spanish and Portuguese Football” on Amazon at: https://tinyurl.com/yxp522fv

Comments (4)

  2. #7935
HAHAHA, oh man, that intro is hilarious!!!!

  2. #7936
Glad to have the Seleção back, and these pods always get me fired up for the matches.

  2. #7938
Great discussion, guys!

I agree that these two matches are certainly winnable on paper, but with such a long break since our last competitive game, I would definitely expect quite a bit of rustiness from all sides involved. Croatia will be...

I agree that these two matches are certainly winnable on paper, but with such a long break since our last competitive game, I would definitely expect quite a bit of rustiness from all sides involved. Croatia will be without their two biggest names in Modric and Rakitic, but they are still a quality side from top to bottom. Sweden have less star power on paper, but they've been very competitive against quality opposition in recent years. Both games will be far from easy, but we still have more than enough individual quality to get all six points.

We all know that the likes of Ronaldo, Patricio, Pepe, Bernardo, etc will all start, but it will be interesting to see how exactly they line up. I completely agree that a 3-5-2 or 3-4-3 could theoretically make perfect sense given the fact that we have elite wingbacks rather than elite wingers, but I highly doubt Santos will veer away from a back four anytime soon. Rather, I expect him to stick with the variations of the 4-3-3 and 4-4-2 we've seen since the beginning.

The world cup was a big disappointment as we failed to incorporate the likes of Bernardo, Fernandes, Guedes, etc into a cohesive, balanced team, but I've noticed some promising improvements since then. Bernardo in particular has been outstanding over the past two years, and Bruno slowly but surely is finally starting to put in strong performances whereas in the past he would oftentimes look subdued and unsure of himself, oftentimes operating out wide rather than his preferred central attacking role.

If we can get Bernardo, Bruno Fernandes, and eventually Joao Felix firing on all cylinders without sacrificing any of our trademark defensive solidity, we could be looking at a genuine contender to win the Euros next summer. My only concern is at center-back with Pepe and Jose Fonte now well passed their prime.

  2. #7939
Good podcast. It is great to have a return to international action.

I highly doubt Jota will start. Most likely I see Santos starting Andre Silva given his solid form.

I would like to see Portugal lineup in a 4-3-3

———————-Patrício—————-
-Seme...

