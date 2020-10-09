In Episode 35 of the Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Jeremy Smith, writer and podcaster featured on French Football Weekly and Get French Football News, as they preview the upcoming Nations League matches between Portugal and France, the first of which is played on Sunday at the same venue of that unforgettable game on 10 July 2016.

Danny also looks back at the Spain friendly, previews the other Nations League group match versus Sweden in Lisbon and gives his thoughts on the Portugal/Spain joint 2030 World Cup bid.

To listen the podcast click on the play button below:

