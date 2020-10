In Episode 36 of the Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Eric Krakauer of BeIN Sports.

They discuss Cristiano Ronaldo and COVID-19, the successful Nations League/international break for the Seleção, the quality of depth of the Portuguese National Team, and the emergence of Diogo Jota.

