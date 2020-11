In episode 38 of the Seleção podcast, host Danny Pinto reviews Fernando Santos’ 25-man roster for Portugal’s games this week, recaps the 7-0 friendly win versus Andorra, and previews the huge Nations League matches against France and Croatia with guest Cristiano Oliveira of The Benfica Podcast.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

Related: Debutants shine as Portugal put seven past Andorra