In episode 39 of the Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto and Tom Kundert of PortuGOAL.net review the disappointment of the loss to France which ended Portugal’s hopes of retaining their Nations League crown.

They also looked back at a very strange and busy 2020 and look ahead to an even busier 2021 for our beloved Seleção.

To listen to the podcast, click on the play button below.