The Seleção Podcast is back!!!

In Episode 40, host Danny Pinto is joined by PortuGOAL’s Seleção correspondent Nathan Motz as they look at Portugal’s World Cup qualifying opponents and the 25-man squad Fernando Santos has called up for the opening three World Cup Qualifiers in the coming days.

The pod also takes a look further ahead to a very busy 2021 fixture list for the Seleção. 

 

