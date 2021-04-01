 

Details
Hits: 16

In Episode 41, host Danny Pinto is joined by the founder of TugaScout, Alex Gonçalves. Although 7 points from three matches sees Portugal top World Cup Qualifying Group A, the pod looks back on an underwhelming performance by the Seleção as the European champions began their “Road to Qatar”. 

Among the topics discussed: Why does Portugal struggle in qualifying? Why isn’t VAR/goal-line technology being used? Fernando Santos: Style versus Results. Nuno Mendes’ emergence. Pepe’s absence. Should CR7 be playing 90 minutes? The revolving door in midfield. Is Diogo Jota now a lock in the starting XI?

Plenty to analyse. Imagine if Portugal had lost a game?! 

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

 

 

Related: Portugal overpower Luxembourg after sluggish start

Related: Ronaldo denied late winner after Serbia fightback against Portugal in Belgrade

Related: Portugal beat Azerbaijan 1-0 in opening World Cup qualifier

 

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Background
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

      

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It was a very special moment. I’m happy because of the goal, but even happier because of the victory. Is this the best moment of my career? Possibly, but I believe the best is yet to come.”

João Palhinha
(Portugal midfielder after scoring his first goal for the Seleção, against Luxembourg) 
PortuGOAL pwa
At-a-glance
The Thirteenth Chapter

Partners

ZeroZero
maisfutebol.iol.pt