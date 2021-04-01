In Episode 41, host Danny Pinto is joined by the founder of TugaScout, Alex Gonçalves. Although 7 points from three matches sees Portugal top World Cup Qualifying Group A, the pod looks back on an underwhelming performance by the Seleção as the European champions began their “Road to Qatar”.

Among the topics discussed: Why does Portugal struggle in qualifying? Why isn’t VAR/goal-line technology being used? Fernando Santos: Style versus Results. Nuno Mendes’ emergence. Pepe’s absence. Should CR7 be playing 90 minutes? The revolving door in midfield. Is Diogo Jota now a lock in the starting XI?

Plenty to analyse. Imagine if Portugal had lost a game?!

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

Related: Portugal overpower Luxembourg after sluggish start

Related: Ronaldo denied late winner after Serbia fightback against Portugal in Belgrade

Related: Portugal beat Azerbaijan 1-0 in opening World Cup qualifier