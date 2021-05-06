Win a copy of “The Thirteenth Chapter”

As we approach the European Championship where Portugal will be defending the trophy they won in 2016, a special bumper episode of the Seleção podcast asks the following question: Which is the greatest Portugal team not to win a major tournament?

Host Danny Pinto is joined by the authors of The Thirteenth Chapter, Tom Kundert, Simon, Curtis and Nathan Motz, as we chronologically go through the Portuguese national teams that came close to glory at World Cup 1966 (semi-finals), EURO 1984 (semi-finals), EURO 2000 (semi-finals), EURO 2004 (runners-up), World Cup 2006 (semi-finals) and EURO 2012 (semi-finals) and try to decide which is the greatest team of the “nearly men”.

We also run a competition to win a copy of The Thirteenth Chapter, the book that chronicles the 50-year journey of the Portuguese national team at World Cups and European Championships, starting in 1966 and culminating in the triumph at Euro 2016.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below

In a new feature you can also watch the show on YouTube

Competition question: In the show the authors mention several Portugal players who were interviewed for the various chapters of the book. Name the two Seleção players who were interviewed for the World Cup 1966 chapter and the Euro 2000 chapter.

