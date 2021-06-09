In Episode 44, host Danny Pinto is joined by Matthew Marshall of PortuGOAL.net, who covered the UEFA European U21 Championship on the ground in Slovenia.

Danny and Matthew discussed the “Esperanças” run to the final of the tournament, the sustained success this generation of players have had in the youth ranks, and who out of this group may find themselves as contributors to Portugal’s senior team in the near future.

To listen to the podcast, click on the play button below.

Related: Portugal beaten 1-0 by Germany in European U21 Championship final