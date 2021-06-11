In Episode 45 of the Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Eric Krakauer of beIN Sports as they preview EURO 2020 for Portugal, including the opening match against Hungary on Tuesday 15 June.

Danny and Eric discuss the 26-man roster compared to 2016, how much more does Cristiano Ronaldo have left to give the Seleção, who they think could star for Portugal at EURO 2020, and they give their Starting XI predictions for the match versus Hungary.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

