In Episode 50 of the Seleção podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Tom Kundert, founder of PortuGOAL.net, as they pore over Cristiano Ronaldo’s sensational return to Manchester United.

Danny and Tom also discuss Fernando Santos’ precarious position as Seleção manager on the back of a disappointing Euro for Portugal and run the rule over the squad called up for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The tug-of-war between Portugal and Brazil for Matheus Nunes is the next topic on the agenda, before ending by touching on the upcoming Primeira Liga season and the Champions League draw for the Portugal’s three representatives in the competition.  

 

 

 

“The Euro didn’t work out as we wanted, but there were positives. We have to rectify some things and maintain what we did well.”

Fernando Santos
(Portugal coach, ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against Ireland and Azerbaijan) 
