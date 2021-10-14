 

Details
Hits: 109

In Episode 51 of the Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Matthew Marshall from PortuGOAL.net, as they discuss the Seleção’s 5-0 victory versus Luxembourg, which keeps Portugal in control of their destiny towards direct qualification for World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Inevitably, Cristiano Ronaldo’s failure to kick his habit of setting records galore is another topic of conversation, but João Palhinha taking over the midfield, Bruno Fernandes as a #10, and much more comes under the microscope. 

 

To listen to the podcast click on the Play button below:

 

 

Here is the link to Matthew’s piece on Fernando Santos, as discussed in the interview: Opinion - Standing up for Fernando Santos - Breaking down the Bandwagon

 

 

Related: Ronaldo hat-trick as Portugal beat Luxembourg 5-0 in the World Cup qualifiers

Related: Portugal 3-0 Qatar - Diogo Costa, Matheus Nunes & Rafael Leão make their Seleção debuts

 

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Background
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

      

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It was a spur of the moment thing. Ronaldo laughed, it was a joke. It showed the warmth and spirit of friendship we have in the squad.”

João Palhinha
(Portugal midfielder on his "Ronaldo" celebration after scoring for Portugal against Luxembourg) 
PortuGOAL pwa
At-a-glance
The Thirteenth Chapter

Partners

ZeroZero
maisfutebol.iol.pt