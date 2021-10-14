In Episode 51 of the Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Matthew Marshall from PortuGOAL.net, as they discuss the Seleção’s 5-0 victory versus Luxembourg, which keeps Portugal in control of their destiny towards direct qualification for World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Inevitably, Cristiano Ronaldo’s failure to kick his habit of setting records galore is another topic of conversation, but João Palhinha taking over the midfield, Bruno Fernandes as a #10, and much more comes under the microscope.

To listen to the podcast click on the Play button below:

Here is the link to Matthew’s piece on Fernando Santos, as discussed in the interview: Opinion - Standing up for Fernando Santos - Breaking down the Bandwagon

Related: Ronaldo hat-trick as Portugal beat Luxembourg 5-0 in the World Cup qualifiers

Related: Portugal 3-0 Qatar - Diogo Costa, Matheus Nunes & Rafael Leão make their Seleção debuts