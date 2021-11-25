 

It’s a Taça de Portugal special on this week’s episode of Long Ball Futebol, as Albert and Barney discuss some of the best moments from a weekend of cup football.

There’s a strong focus on Leça and USC Paredes, the two Campeonato de Portugal (third tier) clubs who progress to the next round, with Leça knocking out their second Primeira Liga opponent of this year’s campaign.

Plus, there’s discussion of Benfica, Braga, Casa Pia, and Farense in the Cup, as well as a quick chat about who could be the next Portugal national team manager from the current crop of Primeira Liga coaches. 

The draw for the last 16 of the Portuguese Cup takes place today, Thursday 25 November. Bookmark this page for the draw in full later this evening 

 

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I’m proud to be captain of this team, which gives everything on the pitch.”

Sebastián Coates
(Sporting captain speaking after 3-1 win against Borussia Dortmund qualifies the Lisbon club for the Champions League knockout stages) 
