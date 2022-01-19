On this week’s Long Ball Futebol podcast Albert and Barney discuss the latest news from the January transfer window as Chiquinho joins Wolves from Estoril-Praia, and Jesús Corona joins Sevilla from Porto.

We also get stuck into the action from this week’s Primeira Liga fixtures, as Porto come from behind to beat B-SAD, Benfica slip up (again), Santa Clara turn a corner despite letting go of a two-goal lead, and Marítimo prove they can do it the ugly way against Braga.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

