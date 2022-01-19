 

Details
Hits: 72

On this week’s Long Ball Futebol podcast Albert and Barney discuss the latest news from the January transfer window as Chiquinho joins Wolves from Estoril-Praia, and Jesús Corona joins Sevilla from Porto.

We also get stuck into the action from this week’s Primeira Liga fixtures, as Porto come from behind to beat B-SAD, Benfica slip up (again), Santa Clara turn a corner despite letting go of a two-goal lead, and Marítimo prove they can do it the ugly way against Braga. 

 

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

 

Related: PortuGOAL Figure of the Week - Excellent Evanilson keeps Porto top of the Portuguese pile

Related: Porto excel with Evanilson hat-trick as Benfica drop more points - match reports and video highlights

 

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Background
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

      

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I hadn’t wanted to play Nani, as he hasn’t trained for a month, but he’s a champion and showed his quality with just a couple of moves. I trust that he can become an example for our younger players.”

Paolo Zanetti
(Venezia coach delighted with Nani after the Portuguese forward provides the assist for an equaliser as a late substitute on his debut) 
PortuGOAL pwa
At-a-glance
The Thirteenth Chapter

Partners

ZeroZero
maisfutebol.iol.pt