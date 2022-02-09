In this week’s Long Ball football podcast we discuss one of the best games in the Portuguese football calendar, the Dérbi do Minho, as Vitória earn a surprise win against Braga thanks to an inspired performance.

We also talk about the rest of the Primeira Liga action as there are wins for the Big Three, referee controversy in the game between Gil Vicente and Santa Clara, and a chat about Boavista’s season so far and their aims for this campaign.

