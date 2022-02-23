On this week’s Long Ball Futebol Podcast, Albert & Barney round up all the action from the Champions League and Europa League as Sporting lose heavily to Manchester City, Braga fall to a disappointing defeat in Moldova, and Porto win thanks to an unlikely hero.

In the Primeira Liga, Porto overcome a tricky Moreirense side in a game again tarnished by poor refereeing, Arouca earn an impressive win in their fight for Primeira Liga survival, Pepa comes under fire for Vitória’s poor form, and Gil Vicente go 10 points clear of their European football rivals.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

@LongBallFutebol

