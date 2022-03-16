 

After a short break, Albert & Barney are back to discuss all things Primeira Liga, and Portuguese clubs in Europe!

This week, we discuss the biggest Primeira Liga game of Jornada 26 as Gil Vicente beat Braga to reduce the gap between 4th and 5th place. With 8 games of the season left we talk about who could end the season in 4th as this quickly turns into the most exciting showdown of the Primeira Liga season.

We also talk about Porto’s 4-0 win over Tondela, Benfica dropping points against Vizela thanks to an early Adel Taraabt red card, Marcus Edwards’ first start for Sporting, and Paços de Ferreira’s veteran players delivering for the northern side. 

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

 

