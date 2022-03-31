Portugal are World Cup Bound!!!

In Episode 59 of the Seleção podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Marc Lewis, a football commentator for ESPN.

They review Portugal’s 2-0 victory over North Macedonia at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto that clinched the Seleção’s place in Qatar.

Also up for discussion:

- Could this be remembered as the “Bruno Fernandes Game” and how it was a turning point in his Portugal career;

- How Portugal have proven that they are more than simply Cristiano Ronaldo;

- The influence of Pepe.

Marc also gives his thoughts on whether Fernando Santos should continue on as Portugal manager (his answer may surprise many!!!), and tells us how he made his journey from Madeira to South Africa before calling Eindhoven home.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below:

To watch the show on YouTube click on the screen below:

Related: Portugal deny “giant-killers” to qualify for 2022 World Cup

www.selecaopod.com

Twitter.com/SelecaoPod

YouTube.com/c/theselecaopodcast

Facebook.com/SelecaoPod

Instagram.com/SelecaoPod

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Music for the podcast provided by Uzohms