This week’s Long Ball Futebol Podcast is a big one, the End-of-Season Roundup! With the 2021/22 Primeira Liga season drawing to a close, we analyse every Primeira Liga club’s season, how they’ve performed, and what they could expect next season.

We also recap the scenes from an incredibly dramatic relegation battle finale on the last day of the season, and listen back to our pre-season predictions with plenty of embarrassing moments for both of us…

To listen the podcast click on the Play button below:

