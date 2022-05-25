Introducing the Long Ball Futebol Podcast. You may have already heard Barney & Albert on this website but if not PortuGOAL are here to present their latest episode, the annual Long Ball Futebol Awards Ceremony.

With the season drawing to a close, it just leaves us to reflect on the success stories of the season as a whole and give credit where it’s due to the league’s top performers. Over the course of an extended episode, Albert & Barney crown their recipients of among other awards, the:

Best Signing

Best Manager

Best Player

Team of the Season

There’s plenty of debate and controversy along the way, so feel free to get involved in the conversation by sending your thoughts in the comments section.

You can also interact with the boys directly at @LongBallFutebol on Twitter.

You can subscribe to the Long Ball Futebol podcast wherever you get your podcasts by simply searching ‘Long Ball Futebol’.