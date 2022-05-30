 

Details

In Episode 61 of the Seleção podcast, host Danny Pinto previews the opening match of the Nations League versus Spain with Alan Feelehy of Football España and PortuGOAL’s Nathan Motz.

Danny and Alan discuss Spain’s approach to the Nations League, as well as the fact La Roja are one of the favourites to win World Cup 2022. Danny and Nathan then dissect Portugal’s call-ups for the upcoming Nations League matches, and debate whether Fernando Santos could/should have selected younger up-and-coming players for the June matches. 

 

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

 

To watch the show on YouTube click on the screen below.

 

Related: Seleção poised for World Cup dress-rehearsal

Related: Braga duo Ricardo Horta and David Carmo called into Portugal squad

 

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Background
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

      

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It’s fantastic, it’s probably the best moment of my career so far. This club is a different club. It’s an incredible atmosphere in the city, the fans. It’s a perfect blend. It’s actually incredible to wake up every morning and go to training with all these players in a diversity of cultures: France, Portugal, Brazil, Colombia... It’s incredible. This club has something special.”

Gonçalo Paciência
(Eintracht Frankfurt’s Portuguese striker after his team won the UEFA Europa League) 
PortuGOAL pwa
At-a-glance
The Thirteenth Chapter

Partners

ZeroZero
maisfutebol.iol.pt