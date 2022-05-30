In Episode 61 of the Seleção podcast, host Danny Pinto previews the opening match of the Nations League versus Spain with Alan Feelehy of Football España and PortuGOAL’s Nathan Motz.

Danny and Alan discuss Spain’s approach to the Nations League, as well as the fact La Roja are one of the favourites to win World Cup 2022. Danny and Nathan then dissect Portugal’s call-ups for the upcoming Nations League matches, and debate whether Fernando Santos could/should have selected younger up-and-coming players for the June matches.

