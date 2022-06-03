 

In episode 62 of the Seleção podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Eric “The Portuguese Hammer” Vieira (@HammerEV) to look back on Portugal’s 1-1 draw away to Spain in the opening group match of the Nations League.

Danny and Eric discuss Portugal’s tactical and lineup choices for the match, Bruno Fernandes’ ongoing struggles in a Seleção shirt, and Portugal’s difficulty in finding consistency as a team. 

And there is AWAY World Cup jersey talk, as well! 

 

To listen to the podcast, click on the play button below.

 

To watch the show on YouTube, click on the screen below.

 

 

“I tried to take advantage of every minute the mister gave me. It wasn’t the result we wanted, we always want to win, but we played a great team with some of the best players in the world and a draw ended up a positive outcome.”

Ricardo Horta
(Portugal’s goalscoring substitute after 1-1 draw against Spain in Seville in the Nations League) 
