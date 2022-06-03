In episode 62 of the Seleção podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Eric “The Portuguese Hammer” Vieira (@HammerEV) to look back on Portugal’s 1-1 draw away to Spain in the opening group match of the Nations League.

Danny and Eric discuss Portugal’s tactical and lineup choices for the match, Bruno Fernandes’ ongoing struggles in a Seleção shirt, and Portugal’s difficulty in finding consistency as a team.

And there is AWAY World Cup jersey talk, as well!

To listen to the podcast, click on the play button below.

To watch the show on YouTube, click on the screen below.

