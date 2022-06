PortuGOAL’s Matthew Marshall followed the Equipa das Quinas at the 2022 UEFA European U17 Championship in Israel.

In the latest installment of his 'missions' podcast series, Part one documents Portugal's campaign and Mat's experiences as he travels around the Holy Land including Jerusalem, Lod, Tel Aviv, Akko and Netanya.

Part two features interviews with press officer Tiago Sardo, analyst André Reis and journalist Luísa Nogueira.