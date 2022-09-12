Netflix recently released an outstanding documentary about the world’s most controversial football transfer when Portuguese superstar Luís Figo sensationally moved from Barcelona to Real Madrid in the year 2000.

In a special edition of the Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto interviews “El Caso Figo” directors David Tryhorn and Ben Nicholas.

They candidly talk about the making of the documentary and provide fascinating insight into how Figo and the other chief protagonists were persuaded to take part, and whose “truths” we should believe...

