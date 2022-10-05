This week on the Long Ball Futebol Podcast Albert & Barney discuss another dramatic week of Primeira Liga Futebol.

Benfica drop points for the first time this season, Porto lay down a marker against Braga, Sporting look back to their best against Gil Vicente, Famalicão are unrecognisable under João Pedro Sousa, and VAR causes chaos in Marítimo vs Casa Pia.

To listen to the episode click on the Play button below

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

