This week on the Long Ball Futebol podcast, Albert & Barney discuss some big results in the Primeira Liga, including whether Benfica’s 5-0 thrashing of Chaves was their best performance in the league this season, whether Porto will iron out the inconsistencies which saw them drop points (again) in the league against Santa Clara, and whether Ruben Amorim’s position should be called into question after Sporting fall to another defeat in the league at the hands of Arouca.

There’s also discussion of Paços vs. Marítimo, and Vitória vs. Famalicão to round off another great week of Primeira Liga football.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

