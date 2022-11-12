Throughout the FIFA World Cup 2022, PortuGOAL’s network of writers will be covering the campaign of the Seleção in detail, with correspondent Matthew Marshall on the ground in Qatar.

To kick off a series of podcasts on what we hope to be a memorable tournament for Portugal, Tom Kundert and Mat analyse the 26-man squad coach Fernando Santos has called up for the World Cup, also discussing those who narrowly missed out.

We also give our predictions on the starting XI Fernando Santos will select for Portugal’s opener against Ghana on 24 November.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

