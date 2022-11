In episode 69 of the Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Zach Lowy of “Breaking the Lines” to discuss:

Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan

Portugal’s roster for the World Cup

The Seleção’s chances in Qatar

To listen to the podcast click on the Play button below.

Related: Portugal warm up for World Cup with 4-0 thumping of Nigeria

Related: Portugal’s World Cup squad: António Silva in, Renato Sanches out