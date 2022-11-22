Join PortuGOAL’s Matthew Marshall and Tom Kundert as the countdown continues to Portugal’s opening match at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Portugal’s 4-0 win against Nigeria is analysed. Who impressed one week before the Seleção begin their Qatar campaign?

In the wake of the media storm around that interview given by Cristiano Ronaldo to Piers Morgan, the unsatiable appetite for everything to do with CR7 is also discussed.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

PortuGOAL · PortuGOAL 2022 World Cup Podcast Part 2 - Nigeria friendly, good vibes and Ronaldo hullabaloo

