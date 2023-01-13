 

In episode 76 of the Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Ritwik Sarkar of “Breaking The Lines” to discuss the hiring of Roberto Martínez as Portugal’s next manager.

Danny and Ritwik delve into Martínez’s 6.5 years as Belgium’s manager, compare his tenure to that of Fernando Santos with the Seleção, and share their thoughts on the overall lukewarm response to the hire.

Also up for discussion is João Félix’s loan move from Atletico Madrid to Chelsea. 

 

