This week Albert & Barney discuss an all-time classic weekend of Primeira Liga Futebol! Porto fall to a shock defeat at home to Gil Vicente, and end the game with 9 players on the pitch, but is the title race over? There’s mayhem in the Minho Derby with cards galore and a hard-fought win for Vitória in Guimarães.

At the other end of the table Marítimo overtake Santa Clara and move out of the bottom two for the first time this season, and Jorge SImão & Nelson Veríssimo become the latest managerial casualties after Santa Clara and Estoril fail to arrest their poor runs of form.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

