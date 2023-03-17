It’s the return of the annual Long Ball Futebol Weekender.

Join us once again for a journey through the north of Portugal for a long weekend of Portuguese football.

Albert heads to the Estádio do Dragão for Porto vs. Estoril, the Estádio Capital do Móvel in Paços de Ferreira for a relegation crunch match between Paços and Santa Clara,and the Estádio do FC Vizela for Vizela vs. Braga.

Finally the last venue on the itenerary is the Estádio dos Arcos for Rio Ave vs. Gil Vicente.

PART 1: In part one of the Long Ball Futebol weekender, we head to the Estádio do Dragão for Porto vs. Estoril. There are five goals, a sending off, at least three pre-match sing-a-longs, and a live burger review.

Related: Porto 3-2 Estoril - Dragons dig deep to keep their slim Primeira hopes alive

PART 2: In part two of the Long Ball Futebol weekender, Albert is joined by friend of the show Luís for a trip to the Capital do Móvel for Paços de Ferreira vs Santa Clara. The bottom two sides were both desperate for a win, and the atmosphere did not disappoint. Later in the episode we head to Vizela for a game between Vizela and Braga, two of the Primeira Liga teams most enjoyable sides to watch.

Related: PortuGOAL Figure of the Week - Iuri Medeiros rediscovers his touch to boost Braga's European dream

Related: Iuri Medeiros at the double as Braga win 4-0 in Vizela

PART 3: In the third and final part of the Long Ball Futebol weekender, we end our trip around the north of Portugal in Vila do Conde as Rio Ave take on Gil Vicente. A game that starts as a fairly uneventful mid-table clash ends with incredible drama thanks to a last-minute penalty.

Related: Ten-man Rio Ave hold on in a thrilling 2-1 victory against Gil Vicente

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.