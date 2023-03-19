In Episode 77 of the Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by PortuGOAL.net’s Tom Kundert to review Roberto Martínez’s first call-ups as Portugal’s head coach. Up for discussion is the reaction to Martínez’s hiring, which players may thrive in this new era, and how Martínez will ultimately be judged as Portugal manager (hint: it won't be during Euro 2024 qualifying unless results are truly disastrous).

Danny and Tom also spend some time talking about Sporting’s Europa League heroics at the Emirates this week, and give the women’s national team some long-overdue and well-deserved kudos for qualifying for their first World Cup.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

Related: Diogo Leite and Gonçalo Inácio called up to Roberto Martínez’s first Portugal squad

Related: Portugal women qualify for first World Cup