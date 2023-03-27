In episode 78 of the Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Matthew Marshall of PortuGOAL.net, who was in attendance for both of Roberto Martínez’s first two matches as Portugal manager.

After two routine wins against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg to kick off Portugal’s EURO 2024 qualifying campaign, as well as Martínez’s tenure as manager of the Seleção, Danny and Matthew discuss what can be learned from these first two games under the Spanish coach.

Bruno Fernandes in a new deeper role in the midfield, João Félix’s growing confidence on display in a Portugal jersey, how to best use Rafael Leão... plus much more.

