On this week’s show Long Ball Futebol discuss a big win for Benfica in the race for the title, but Porto and Braga continue to keep the pressure on with a massive clash between Benfica and Braga coming up.

Arouca fall to a rare defeat after losing their talismanic captain to injury, Vitória get back to winning ways with the return of some key players, and Paços keep their meagre survival hopes alive with a win against Vizela (or are they just prolonging the inevitable).

