After a decisive weekend in the Primeira Liga, Barney & Albert discuss Benfica missing the opportunity to win the Primeira Liga against Sporting, which allows Porto to cling onto their slim title hopes.

Meanwhile, Braga confirm Champions League football for next season, Vitória and Arouca claim the Conference League spots, Marítimo send down Paços, and the rejuvenated Santa Clara notch a 95th-minute winner.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

