Long Ball Futebol podcast: Conference League woe and Otávio departs

23 August 2023

This week on the Long Ball Futebol podcast Albert & Barney discuss all the action from the second round of the Primeira Liga season, as well as what’s happening in Europe.

The headlines in Portugal this week have been about Otávio’s move to Al-Nassr for €60M. We look into not only how this will impact Porto on the pitch, but the potential ramifications of it, including the future of coach Sergio Conceição.

Arouca crashed out of the Europa Conference League leaving us without a Portuguese team in the group stage for the third season in a row. We also look ahead to Braga’s double header against Panathinaikos with the Guerreiros potentially 180 minutes away from the Champions League group stage for only the third time in their history.

Benfica and Braga bounce back from opening game losses with important wins, but does Roger Schmidt know his best Benfica team? And Boavista continue their impressive start to the season which sees them top of the table and the league’s top scorers.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

Related: Dramatic 100th-minute Marcano winner versus Farense averts nightmare 24-hours for Porto

Related: David Neres heroics off the bench fire Benfica to 2-0 win over Estrela da Amadora

Related: Paulinho the hero as Sporting CP beat Casa Pia 2-1 in Rio Maior