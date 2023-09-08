Long Ball Futebol podcast: Futebol com Comunicados

08 September 2023

On this week’s episode Albert & Barney discuss o jogo bonito, and o jogo slightly less bonito as the Primeira Liga provides drama and entertainment in equal measure. We dissect the incredible scenes during and after Porto’s game against Arouca, and the even more incredible fallout in the aftermath.

There’s a clássico of sorts as Braga host Sporting, Benfica put four past Vitória, Boavista remain top of the table, and Moreirense get their first win of the season.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

