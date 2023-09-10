Long Ball Futebol Podcast: Analysis of the summer transfer business by Portugal’s clubs

10 September 2023

In a two-part podcast, Barney and Albert are back for a comprehensive analysis of the summer transfer window from the point of view of Portugal’s 18 Primeira Liga clubs.

In Part One the incomings and outgoing at Portugal four major clubs are discussed. In Part Two the rest of the teams come under the microscope before the boys answer listener questions.

To listen to the podcasts click on the play buttons below.

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

